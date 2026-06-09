Japan, Mexico Agree to Launch Economic Dialogue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Mexican counterpart, Roberto Velasco, on Tuesday agreed to establish a framework for economic dialogue between the two countries at an early date.

In their 20-minute call, the two ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Motegi expressed his expectations for the success of the soccer World Cup, which Mexico co-hosts, and for strong performances by both countries' national teams.

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