LDP OKs Bill to Criminalize National Flag Vandalism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday adopted a bill that criminalizes vandalism of the Japanese national flag.

The bill, based on the coalition agreement between the party and its partner, the Japan Innovation Party, was approved at a meeting of the LDP's decision-making General Council.

It is expected to be submitted to the Diet, the country's parliament, after the ruling parties formally agree to the legislation. The LDP and the JIP aim to enact the bill during the ongoing Diet session ending July 17.

Under the legislation, individuals who publicly damage the national flag or post videos or images of such acts on social media would face an imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of up to 200,000 yen.

The legislation cites the need to avoid unjustly infringing on people's freedoms and rights, in response to concerns that it may violate the freedom of expression.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]