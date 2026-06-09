12th, 13th "Constitutional" Rulings Made for Japan Lower House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Sendai High Court and Hiroshima High Court's Matsue branch both ruled Tuesday that the Feb. 8 election for Japan's House of Representatives was constitutional in terms of vote-value disparity.

The rulings dismissed a petition by a group of lawyers claiming that the results of the Lower House election should be nullified because its maximum vote-value disparity of 2.1 times was unconstitutional in light of equality in vote value. The plaintiffs plan to file an appeal.

Tuesday's rulings were the 12th and 13th "constitutional" rulings in a total of 16 similar lawsuits filed with 14 high courts and high court branches across the country.

All previous rulings on the lawsuits found the election to be constitutional. The remaining rulings will be handed down by June 17.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]