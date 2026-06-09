LDP Mulls Proposal to Automatically Cut 45 Lower House Seats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is looking at a proposal to automatically reduce the number of proportional representation seats in the House of Representatives if a ruling-opposition panel fails to reach a deal within a year.

The proposal, which would cut 45 of the 176 proportional representation seats in the 465-seat Lower House, was presented by Katsunobu Kato, chair of the party's political system reform headquarters, at the day's meeting of the headquarters.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also LDP president, and Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, leader of the Japan Innovation Party, the LDP's junior coalition party, have agreed to seek the enactment of a bill to reduce Lower House seats by the July 17 end of the ongoing Diet session.

Based on the JIP's claims, Takaichi has instructed the party to build consensus on cutting 45 proportional representation seats.

During the headquarters meeting, Kato sought understanding for his proposal, saying that a reduction of constituency seats, instead of proportional representation seats, could prevent local voices from reaching the Diet.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]