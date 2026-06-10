Japan Rushing to Develop AI Tools to Aid Surgeons

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Moves are underway in Japan to develop artificial intelligence tools designed to help reduce burdens on surgeons.

While the number of cancer patients in the country is projected to peak around 2040 amid an aging population, not enough people want to become surgeons due to the job's challenging work environment.

The government is responding to the crisis by supporting companies working to develop AI technology to support surgeons.

The number of gastroenterological surgeons aged 65 or younger in Japan is expected to halve by 2043 from about 16,000 in 2023, according to the Japanese Society of Gastroenterological Surgery, highlighting the possibility of a future surgeon shortage.

A shortage of younger surgeons would lead to difficulties passing down surgery techniques, which have been typically honed by younger doctors observing more experienced professionals.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]