Bear Captured in Tochigi Capital after Days of Sightings

Newsfrom Japan

Utsunomiya, Tochigi Pref., June 9 (Jiji Press)--A bear believed to be the one repeatedly spotted across Utsunomiya, the capital of Tochigi Prefecture, since Saturday was captured on Tuesday, according to city officials.

The capture marked the first time a bear has been caught in the eastern Japan city, the officials said.

The 1-meter, 100-kilogram animal, apparently a male Asian black bear, was found on the grounds of a private residence in the city's Higashiyanaze district around 1:30 p.m. Local zoo staff fired three tranquilizer darts and captured the bear in a box trap around 3:45 p.m.

Bear sightings had been reported since around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, including near the Tochigi prefectural government office and in a shopping district.

The city has closed all 94 public elementary and junior high schools since Monday. Utsunomiya University also suspended all classes on Tuesday, following a bear sighting on its campus in the morning.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]