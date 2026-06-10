Malaysian PM Backs Stable LNG Supply to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed his country's utmost commitment to the stable supply to Japan of liquefied natural gas and oil-related products, such as medical gloves, at a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo on Wednesday.

"We confirmed our determination to deepen ties between the two countries in both directions," Takaichi said at a joint press conference. Anwar said that he would always support a free and open Indo-Pacific initiative promoted by the Takaichi administration.

Malaysia accounts for about 15 pct of Japan's LNG imports. The two prime ministers agreed to reinforce supply chains for key minerals and expressed concerns over arbitrary export restrictions, with China's economic pressure in mind.

They also agreed to establish a Japan-Malaysia AI Platform as a framework for cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the situations in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, where China has been expanding its influence, as well as on the situation in the Middle East.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]