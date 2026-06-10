JR East Starts Running Tokyo DisneySea-Themed Shinkansen Train

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., June 10 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. on Wednesday started operating a specially painted Shinkansen bullet train themed on the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea, a theme park near the Japanese capital.

The train, painted with "jubilee blue," the anniversary's theme color, departed Sendai Station in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, for Tokyo Station at 6:35 a.m.

The special train will run about three times a day between Tokyo and Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto Station in Hokkaido, northern Japan, until early March.

The train's body is decorated with illustrations of Mickey Mouse and other characters, and the interior, including curtains and pillow covers, is also specially designed.

"We hope you will enjoy your trip using this special train when you go out to Disney," Takashi Sato, stationmaster at Sendai Station, said at a departure ceremony.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]