Takaichi, Modi May Meet in Indian State of Assam July 1

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, may meet in Assam on July 1, during Takaichi's first visit to India since taking office, the chief minister of the northeastern Indian state has said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a social media post Tuesday "there is a possibility" that the two leaders will meet in Guwahati, the largest city in Assam.

Japan has channeled low-interest yen loans into infrastructure development across India's northeast, including Assam at the core of the region, which has lagged behind the broader Indian subcontinent's rapid economic growth.

If realized, the summit would be an opportunity for Japan to demonstrate its development assistance for the region.

Takaichi's upcoming trip to India will come under so-called shuttle diplomacy, in which the two countries' leaders make reciprocal visits. She took office last October.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]