2 "Matsuya" Companies Team Up in Ginza on Premium Beef Dishes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese restaurant chain Matsuya Foods Co. launched its first permanent department-store outlet at Matsuya Co.'s store in the posh Ginza district in Tokyo on Wednesday, as the two "Matsuya" brands seek to synergies from their stepped-up collaboration.

The Matsuya Premium Ginza store, opened in the basement food hall of the Matsuya Ginza department store, offers upscale takeout dishes including premium "Gyumeshi" beef-on-rice bowls.

Specifically, the outlet sells seven premium menu items, including a standard-size Gyumeshi bowl using high-end Kobe beef priced at 1,390 yen and a 1,681-yen set of a tomato-sauce hamburger steak made with Japanese black "wagyu" beef topped with a soft-boiled egg and steamed rice.

Matsuya Foods said the premium store offers a more refined customer experience than at its standard outlets, such as having a luxurious exterior appearance and using "wappa" traditional wooden food containers.

Customers began lining up in front of the store before it opened.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]