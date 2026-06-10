Japan, U.S. Confirm Stronger Ties in Extended Deterrence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States have held working-level talks at the Japanese Foreign Ministry in Tokyo on extended deterrence, including the U.S. nuclear umbrella, reaffirming their commitment to stronger bilateral cooperation, the Japanese government said Wednesday.

At the two-day talks through Tuesday, Japanese and U.S. foreign and defense officials discussed China's enhancement of its nuclear capability and North Korea's nuclear development.

The two sides also exchanged opinions on the United States' efforts to modernize and adapt its nuclear forces. The Japanese side set out the current situation on an envisaged revision of the country's three key security-related documents, which is planned to be completed within this year.

The working-level talks have been held periodically since 2010.

On the sidelines of the talks, delegations of the two countries visited the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and inspected Aegis destroyer Kirishima.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]