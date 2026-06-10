Japan Parties OK Diet's Consensus Proposal on Imperial Family

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese political parties on Wednesday approved a proposal on measures to secure a sufficient number of Imperial Family members as the consensus of the country's legislative branch.

The proposal, drawn up by the leaders and vice leaders of both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on the basis of the two measures in a 2021 report by a government panel of experts, was adopted at the Diet leaders' meeting with political parties and parliamentary groups held at the official residence of the speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower Diet chamber.

The Diet leaders handed the consensus proposal to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi later in the day. Takaichi said that the government will advance efforts so that "a draft outline of a bill can be presented promptly."

The government plans to draw up a bill to revise the Imperial House Law based on the proposal and submit it to the Diet as early as this month after explaining the legislation to the parties. The government aims to get the bill enacted during the current Diet session ending July 17.

Lower House Speaker Eisuke Mori told the prime minister that he hopes to "have the amendment enacted this Diet session."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]