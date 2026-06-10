Canada to Join Japan-U.K.-Italy Fighter Project as Observer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Canada plans to take part in a joint project among Japan, Britain and Italy to develop a next-generation fighter jet as an observer, Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is scheduled to visit Britain for the Farnborough International Airshow, which starts July 20.

During the stay, he may hold a meeting with British Defense Secretary John Healey and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. They are expected to discuss Canada's potential participation in the project and announce it there.

A observer country will be able to access sensitive information, such as progress in the fighter project, to prepare for its possible full-scale participation or future purchases of the aircraft while being not directly involved in the development process.

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