Japan's 3 Megabanks to Jointly Issue Stablecoin

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's three megabank lenders have announced plans to jointly issue a stablecoin, a type of digital asset, linked to currencies such as the yen and the U.S. dollar, during the year ending next March.

According to the announcement Wednesday, the banks--MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank--have also agreed to establish a council to study the operational frameworks of the stablecoin and enhance cooperation to expand its use.

The three have been conducting demonstration experiments for the joint issuance with support from the Financial Services Agency since November last year.

Based on the results, the banks will allow investors to use stablecoins to settle purchases of stocks, bonds and investment trust funds.

They will also consider expanding the range of financial institutions where the stablecoins can be used.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]