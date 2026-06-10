Chinese Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 10 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard vessels entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Wednesday, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

This was the first such incursion since May 26.

According to the JGC's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the southern prefecture's capital, the four vessels were spotted around Uotsuri Island, part of the Senkaku chain, between 4:25 p.m. and 4:35 p.m.

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