BOJ Gov. Ueda Hospitalized, to Miss Policy Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has been hospitalized for treatment of an infectious disease and is expected to miss the central bank's next policy-setting meeting set for Monday-Tuesday, the BOJ said Wednesday.

Ueda is likely to stay at the hospital for about two weeks, the bank said.

The upcoming BOJ Policy Board meeting will be chaired by Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino, while a press conference after the meeting will be held by Shinichi Uchida, another deputy governor of the BOJ, with both acting for Ueda.

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