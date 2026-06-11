Toyota Chm. Toyoda Gets Record 2.1 B.-Yen Pay in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda received 2,113 million yen in executive compensation in fiscal 2025, the highest pay for a Toyota executive for the third year running, the leading Japanese automaker has said.

Toyoda’s pay rose about 8 pct from 1,949 million yen marked the previous year, according to Toyota’s securities report published Wednesday.

The company said that it has been increasing the chairman’s compensation gradually to a level in line with global standards, taking into account his role and responsibilities.

On the other hand, remuneration paid to Vice Chairman Koji Sato, who previously served as Toyota president, in the year ended this March fell to 803 million yen from 826 million yen.

Total executive pay for 12 board directors, including outside directors, stood at 4,131 million yen, compared with 4,439 million yen paid to 10 directors in the previous year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]