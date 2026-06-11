Japan, Azerbaijan Agree to Boost Energy Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, have agreed that their countries will cooperate in various fields, including the energy sector.

In their meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday, Motegi told Bayramov that Japan wants to further strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan, given that Japanese companies have purchased Azerbaijani crude oil in response to tensions in the Middle East.

Motegi also expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's support in evacuating Japanese nationals who fled Iran by land to neighboring Azerbaijan after the situation in the Middle East deteriorated, and asked for continued cooperation.

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