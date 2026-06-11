Japan's Rapidus to Cooperate with British, Italian Institutions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese semiconductor company Rapidus Corp. will sign agreements with public institutions in Britain and Italy on research and development cooperation, Rapidus executives told Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday.

The signing will coincide with Takaichi's trip to Europe starting Saturday.

Briefing Takaichi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike said that the company, which aims to mass-produce state-of-the-art semiconductors, will "work hand-in-hand with Europe to make the first step toward the discovery of a new world and new technologies that have never been seen before."

Rapidus will exchange memorandums of understanding on the cooperation with UK Semiconductor Center, which supports the British chip industry through funding by the British government, and Fondazione Chips-IT, an Italian government research institute.

The MoUs are expected to cover collaborations over technologies and research for manufacturing cutting-edge semiconductors. The Japanese government will back Rapidus' efforts, with an eye toward developing sales channels in the two European countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]