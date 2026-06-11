Starbucks Mulls Sale of Japan Business: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--U.S. coffee shop chain Starbucks Corp. is considering selling its Japanese business, Bloomberg has reported.

The deal, if realized, may stand at around 400 billion to 500 billion yen, according to the report.

A sale of Starbucks' Japan operations is expected to attract significant market interest, including from private equity funds investing in competitors and unlisted companies, people familiar with the matter said.

A final decision has yet to be made, with an initial public offering also under consideration.

In 1996, Starbucks opened its first store outside North America in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district. The coffee store chain made the Japan arm its wholly owned subsidiary in 2015.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]