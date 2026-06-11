Body of High School Girl, 17, Found in Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Sagamihara, Kanagawa Pref., June 11 (Jiji Press)--The body of a 17-year-old high school girl has been found in the city of Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan.

Around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, an emergency call was made to a fire department reporting that a minor girl was lying down on a riverside in the city in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. The girl was taken to a hospital and was confirmed dead there.

The Kanagawa prefectural police department is investigating the incident as a possible murder case based on the situation at the scene. The police are questioning an acquaintance aged under 20 on a voluntary basis, suspecting that he has information about the situation.

According to investigators, the girl, a high school third grader in the city of Zama, Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, went out Wednesday afternoon, telling her mother that she was going to see an acquaintance, and did not return home.

The prefectural police began to search for the girl after receiving a report from her family Wednesday night.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]