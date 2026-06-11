Seven-Eleven Japan Ties Up with Ad Firms on Digital Signage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Convenience store operator Seven-Eleven Japan Co. said Thursday that it will establish a new company on retail media business jointly with two advertising firms.

The new firm, Seven-Eleven Ad Connect, to be owned 80 pct by Seven-Eleven Japan and 10 pct each by Dentsu Group Inc. and CyberAgent Inc., will begin operations Sept. 1. It will have 100 million yen in capital.

The joint venture will distribute optimal ads to digital signage in Seven-Eleven Japan stores and through a related app based on purchase data held by the company in order to increase customers and boost sales.

Ad distribution will also be optimized in accordance with weather, time of day and real-time inventory levels at Seven-Eleven Japan outlets.

Dentsu will cooperate through purchase data analysis and optimal ad display designing, while CyberAgent will create ads utilizing artificial intelligence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]