Consultations about Social Media Top 100,000 in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--The annual number of consultation requests made to consumer affairs centers across Japan regarding social media topped 100,000 for the first time in 2025, a government report showed Friday.

Such consultations totaled 101,045 last year, nearly double the level in 2021, according to the 2026 white paper on consumer affairs, adopted at the day’s cabinet meeting.

By age group, consultation requests related to social media from those in their 60s increased by some 4,000 from 2024 to 20,848. Among those in their 50s and those in their 70s or older, the figures came to 22,291 and 13,408, respectively, both up by about 3,000.

Those in their 50s and older accounted for more than half of the total social media-related consultations.

The 2026 white paper said that a total of about 970,000 consultation requests were made to consumer affairs centers in 2025, up about 70,000 from the preceding year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]