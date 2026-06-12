SpaceX to Raise 2.1 B. Dollars in Japan through Nasdaq IPO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, led by U.S. business mogul Elon Musk, said Friday Japan time that it will raise 2,185 million dollars, equivalent to some 347 billion yen, in Japan in connection with its initial public offering on the U.S. Nasdaq stock market.

According to a securities registration statement released the same day, the number of shares to be offered in Japan stands at 16,296,296 shares, representing about 3 pct of the total offering of 555,555,555 shares.

The scale of funds to be raised in Japan is comparable to some 348 billion yen raised by Tokyo Metro Co. when it debuted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section in 2024.

SpaceX will utilize a structure that allows foreign companies to conduct public offerings and secondary sales of their shares in Japan without listing them on Japanese exchanges. This enables Japanese investors to participate in IPOs of high-growth companies while remaining in Japan.

Japanese brokerages Mizuho Securities Co., Rakuten Securities Inc. and SBI Securities Co. responded to applications from domestic investors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]