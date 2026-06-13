Japan Startup Tests Catheter Injection of iPS Heart Muscle Cells

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese startup Heartseed Inc. has said it conducted a clinical trial to inject via catheter small masses of heart muscle cells produced from induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells into patients with severe heart failure.

The Tokyo-based company, founded by CEO Keiichi Fukuda, professor emeritus of Keio University, hopes to develop a minimally invasive treatment method that does not require surgery.

The trial was conducted on a patient in his 70s with dilated cardiomyopathy at Shinshu University Hospital in late March, according to an announcement Friday.

His condition was generally favorable after the injection. He has already been discharged from the hospital.

In the trial, Heartseed plans to test the procedure on a total of 14 participants by 2029 to verify the safety and effects on heart function.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]