Japan, Thailand Affirm Deeper Ties ahead of 140th Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Thai counterpart, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, agreed Friday to deepen the two countries' comprehensive and strategic partnership, ahead of the 140th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year.

At their meeting in Tokyo, Motegi told the Thai minister that Japan hopes to work with Thailand to bolster the autonomy and resilience of countries in the region under an evolved "Free and Open Indo-Pacific."

The ministers also confirmed cooperation to strengthen supply chains for energy and resources.

In addition, they exchanged views on tensions along the Thailand-Cambodia border and the situation in the South China Sea, agreeing to maintain close coordination.

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