Emperor, Empress Send Sympathy to Quake-Hit Philippines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako sent a message of sympathy to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, following Monday's major earthquake in the Southeast Asian country, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The president visited Japan as a state guest from May 26 to 29 and attended events including a state banquet hosted by the Emperor and Empress.

On Friday, the Emperor also sent a condolence message to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn following the death of his eldest daughter, Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]