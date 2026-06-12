Japan to Draw Up Rules to Protect Intellectual Property in AI Age

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted an intellectual property promotion program on Friday, including a plan to draw up rules to protect intellectual property rights amid the rapid spread of generative artificial intelligence.

At a meeting of the Intellectual Property Strategy Headquarters, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stressed, "We'll address concerns that AI-generated content could infringe on others' rights, and develop an environment that allows for the safe and secure use of AI."

Referring to creators' concerns about copyright violations, the program calls for promoting frameworks that would compensate rights holders.

The government will also continue discussions, including on possible amendments to the unfair competition prevention law, to address the unauthorized generation and publication of content imitating the voices of actors and voice performers.

In addition, the government will consider civil remedies available to victims of intellectual property infringement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]