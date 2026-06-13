U.S. Fund to Acquire Japan's Leading Student Residence Operator

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment fund Warburg Pincus LLC plans to acquire real estate firm J.S.B. Co., Japan's leading operator of rental housing for university students and students from abroad, it was learned Friday.

The fund will launch a tender offer for shares in J.S.B., listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section, on Monday. The tender offer will run until July 27.

The acquisition cost may reach about 200 billion yen, informed sources said. J.S.B.'s top shareholder has agreed to sell its stake to the fund in the tender offer.

After the completion of the acquisition procedures, Warburg Pincus is expected to take J.S.B. private, according to the sources. Warburg Pincus opened its Japanese business base in 2025.

J.S.B., based in the city of Kyoto, western Japan, is known for UniLife brand condominiums for students.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]