Japan's Takaichi Vows Cooperation for Hormuz Safety: FT

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has vowed to boost international cooperation to ensure free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and resilient supply chains for vital goods including energy.

In her contribution to the electronic version of the Financial Times on Friday, Takaichi also expressed her strong determination "to bring about the necessary transformation" to tackle emerging challenges as "Japan's 'Iron Lady,'" comparing herself to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Takaichi is slated to visit Britain, Italy and France, which hosts this year's Group of Seven summit, from Saturday to Thursday.

In the contribution to the British daily, she described the strait as "an international public good," vowing that Japan will "continue to make persistent diplomatic efforts" toward the stabilization of the situation surrounding the strait.

The de facto closure of the strait has reminded the world "of the importance of each nation playing its part in the global order by enhancing its own agency and resilience," Takaichi said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]