Japan PM Takaichi Leaves for Europe for G7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi departed Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Saturday afternoon to attend a three-day summit of the Group of Seven major powers in Evian, eastern France, and also visit Britain and Italy.

It will be Takaichi's first attendance at the G7 summit and first visit to Europe since she took office last October. The G7 members other than Japan and the three European countries are Canada, Germany and the United States plus the European Union.

At the summit, Takaichi plans to make a proposal to jointly stockpile key minerals including rare earths amid China's increasing economic coercion. She will also underline the importance of energy security as the Middle East tensions persist.

"I want to discuss urgent issues frankly with other leaders and demonstrate the G7's unity in leading the international community's response to the issues," Takaichi said ahead of the departure.

"As a representative of Asia, I'm eager to express Japan's position and efforts, including the perspective of the Indo-Pacific region," she told reporters at the prime minister's official residence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]