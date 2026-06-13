Japan Opposition Raps Takaichi over Imperial Law Revision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties have criticized Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for asking the ruling bloc first to work out details of a planned bill on measures to secure a sufficient number of Imperial Family members.

Some opposition lawmakers said that her move could bring to naught the series of discussions held by the Diet, the country's parliament, to form its consensus on the measures, which would require a revision of the Imperial House Law.

On Friday, Takaichi held talks with Fumitake Fujita, co-leader of the Japan Innovation Party, the coalition partner of Takaichi's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, at the prime minister's office.

According to Fujita, Takaichi told him that she wants the two ruling parties to set details of systems needed to take the proposed measures, forming a full agreement so that there will be no differences in their opinions when the details are made public.

Fujita told reporters that Takaichi made the remarks because bills are usually discussed first within ruling parties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]