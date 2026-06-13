Sumo Tournament Returns to Paris after 30 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, June 13 (Jiji Press)--A two-day sumo tournament started in Paris on Saturday, marking the return of the traditional Japanese wrestling to the French capital after more than 30 years.

The tournament, which followed a similar event held in London last October, is the third of its kind in Paris and the first since 1995.

A sumo ring was set up at a site where gymnastics and other events took place during the Paris Summer Olympics in 2024. At the entrance of the venue, many banners display the ring names of wrestlers.

The 1995 tournament was held during the presidency of Jacques Chirac, who was known as a sumo enthusiast.

David Rothschild, the chief organizer of the ongoing event, remembers visiting the 1995 tournament venue, saying he fell in love with sumo at first sight.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]