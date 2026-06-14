Japan, Britain Agree to Enhance Energy Security

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her British counterpart, Keir Starmer, on Sunday agreed to cooperate to enhance economic security, including energy supply stability, amid the Middle East turmoil.

The two leaders also agreed to continue their collaboration on the joint development of a next-generation fighter jet by Japan, Britain and Italy.

"I'd like to exchange opinions on economic security, defense and advanced technology," Takaichi told Starmer at the meeting.

Starmer said he is pleased to have an opportunity to talk about the future with Takaichi in the areas of investment, energy and others.

The two leaders agreed to promote cooperation to expand the supply chains of critical minerals, apparently in light of Chinese restrictions on exports of rare earths to Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]