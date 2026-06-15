Japan Panel to Consider Victims' Involvement in Criminal Proceedings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi on Monday asked an advisory panel to consider ways to expand the involvement of crime victims and bereaved families in criminal proceedings.

The Legislative Council will discuss whether to allow such people to attend pretrial procedures to clarify issues and establish a trial plan. It will also consider the need to revise relevant legislation.

There is no legal provision allowing victims to participate in or observe pretrial procedures involving the court, prosecutors and defense lawyers. If victims wish to participate, prosecutors consider the reasons behind the request and the existence and extent of any potential drawbacks of their participation, before conveying the request to the court. Such requests are said to be rarely approved.

Crime victims have expressed a desire to know what is being done before the trial.

While some expect that the participation of victims would facilitate communication with prosecutors, others claim that the participation could make it difficult to exchange opinions frankly and that may lead to ambiguity in identifying key issues.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]