Ex-Yokohama Teacher Gets 8 Yrs for Video Voyeurism

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Nagoya District Court sentenced on Monday a former elementary school teacher in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, to eight years in prison for video voyeurism of girls and other charges.

Acknowledging that the 38-year-old defendant, Fumiya Kosemura, secretly filmed 16 girls on 18 occasions chiefly at a school where he was teaching, Judge Motoi Ebihara said his acts' potential influences on the development of the victims should not be overlooked.

According to the ruling, Kosemura violated the photo voyeurism punishment law by secretly filming elementary school girls in Yokohama and shared the girls' videos with group chat members between February 2024 and June 2025. He was also found guilty of conducting indecent acts without consent and videoing the acts to produce child pornography.

Ebihara dismissed the defense claim that Kosemura suffers a sexual preference disorder and is receiving medical treatment, saying such circumstances never weaken his culpability or accusations against him. "He should bear grave criminal responsibility," the judge stressed.

Prosecutors were seeking a 10-year prison term.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]