Japan Tie Netherlands in Their World Cup Opener

Newsfrom Japan

Dallas, Texas, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan secured a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States on Sunday.

In the Group F game near Dallas, Texas, the Japanese men's national soccer team, nicknamed Samurai Blue, fought tenaciously against the Netherlands, the three-time runner-up, despite falling behind twice.

Japan conceded the game early in the second half after a scoreless first half. Keito Nakamura equalized in the 12th minute of the second half, and although Japan gave up the lead again, they leveled the score from a corner kick just before full time.

The Japanese team made its eighth straight World Cup appearance, led by coach Hajime Moriyasu for the second consecutive tournament. It is the first time the national soccer team has had the same coach for two World Cups in a row.

With the slogan "to see the best scenery", they will compete aiming to reach the last eight for the first time and win the championship.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]