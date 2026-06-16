Japan Mulls Sending SDF Minesweepers to Strait of Hormuz

Newsfrom Japan

Rome, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Following the U.S.-Iran agreement to end their armed conflict, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has seriously begun considering whether to deploy the Maritime Self-Defense Force's minesweeping units to the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire is a prerequisite for Japan's dispatch of minesweeping vessels. There are many uncertainties, such as the number of naval mines laid in the strait.

The Japanese government plans to make a decision in a cautious manner by keeping in contact with Iran and other countries concerned, while watching closely whether the agreement would be implemented.

On Monday morning, Takaichi told reporters in Rome, where she stayed ahead of her visit to France to attend a Group of Seven summit, that she welcomes the U.S.-Iran peace deal as "a major step toward bringing the situation to a close."

In Tokyo the same day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference that the agreement "is expected to reduce downside risks for the Japanese and global economies."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]