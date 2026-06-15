Japan Welcomes U.S.-Iran Peace Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday that she welcomes a U.S.-Iran peace deal "as a major step toward bringing the situation to a close."

"I strongly hope that the memorandum will be steadily implemented, that free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will be effectively secured, and that a final agreement on Iran's nuclear issue and other outstanding matters will be reached as soon as possible." Takaichi said on X.

She said the agreement is "the result of the parties' commitment to a diplomatic solution and their persistent efforts in negotiations."

Takaichi also highly commended "the efforts of the countries that have played a mediating role throughout this process."

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in a statement that Japan "will continue to make every diplomatic effort toward the realization of peace and stability throughout the Middle East region" in close coordination with the international community.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]