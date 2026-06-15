Japanese, British PMs Call for Stable Energy, Mineral Supplies

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her British counterpart, Keir Starmer, released a joint declaration on economic security cooperation on Sunday, calling for stable energy and mineral supplies amid the turmoil in the Middle East and China's increasing influence.

The declaration highlighted the risks that the Middle East turmoil poses to the global economy and the need for international cooperation, including oil stockpiling and collaboration between oil-producing and -consuming countries.

In light of China's export restrictions on rare earths, the declaration expressed "grave concerns regarding economic coercion and arbitrary export restrictions, including on critical minerals, that destabilize global supply chains and undermine economic security and resilience."

Takaichi and Starmer also issued a Frontier Technology Partnership joint document to promote collaboration on advanced technologies.

At their meeting in London on the day, the two leaders agreed to continue advancing the Japan-Britain-Italy joint development of a next-generation fighter jet, amid concerns that Britain's fiscal difficulties could derail the project. They also agreed to further strengthen defense industry cooperation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]