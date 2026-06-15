Japan, Dutch Royals Watch World Cup Match Together

Newsfrom Japan

Amsterdam, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako watched Sunday's FIFA World Cup match between Japan and the Netherlands on television with Dutch King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima in the European country.

After the match, which took place in the United States and ended in a 2-2 draw, the Dutch royal family shared two photos on its official Instagram account. One photo features the four royals standing side by side, smiling and wearing towels representing their respective countries around their necks. The other shows the Emperor and the king together.

The photos were captioned in both Dutch and Japanese, saying that sport unites. Japan's Imperial Household Agency made a similar post on its own official Instagram account.

According to the agency, the gathering was arranged at the suggestion of the Dutch side. The Dutch royals visited Het Oude Loo Castle, where the Japanese Imperial couple is staying. After having dinner together, they watched the match there.

It was the first time that the couple watched a World Cup match together with foreign royalty since the 2002 tournament, co-hosted by Japan and South Korea. At that time, then Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako watched the Japan-Belgium match with then Belgian Crown Prince Philippe and Princess Mathilde, now King and Queen, at Saitama Stadium 2002 in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]