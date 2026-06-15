Japan to Launch No. 9 H3 Rocket on Aug. 7

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Monday it will launch its No. 9 H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Aug. 7.

The launch of the rocket, initially scheduled for February, was postponed after the failed launch of the No. 8 H3 rocket in December last year.

The No. 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off between 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Aug. 7, with the Michibiki No. 7 positioning satellite aboard.

JAXA successfully launched the No. 6 H3 rocket on Friday.

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