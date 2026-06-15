Japan's Takaichi Reiterates Opposition to Iran Nuclear Program

Newsfrom Japan

Rome, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reiterated Monday that her country is opposed to Iran's nuclear program.

"As the only country in the world to have suffered atomic bombings in war, we oppose Iranian nuclear development," Takaichi told reporters in Rome, after the United States and Iran reached a memorandum of understanding to end their armed conflict.

"It's important that (Washington and Tehran) reach a final agreement also on the nuclear issue as soon as possible," the prime minister said.

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