Ibaraki City Mayor Found Dead in Ditch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Toyoji Sudo, mayor of Shimotsuma, a city in Ibaraki Prefecture, was found dead in a drainage ditch early Monday in the town of Yachiyo, also in the eastern Japan prefecture.

Ibaraki prefectural police believe, based on surrounding circumstances, that Sudo, 67, committed suicide.

The mayor returned to his home on Sunday morning before leaving in a car alone, according to the police. A family member, worried that he did not return even at night, reported him missing around 11 p.m. His body was found in a police search around 12:50 a.m. Monday.

Sudo served as speaker of the city assembly before being elected mayor for the first time in March.

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