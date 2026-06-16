Tokyo Disneyland Waste Cooking Oil to Be Used for Aviation Fuel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land Co. began earlier this month repurposing waste cooking oil from meals served at Tokyo Disneyland and other facilities into sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF.

The initiative, announced Monday, is being conducted in partnership with Japan Airlines.

Oriental Land aims to promote the effective use of resources and increase understanding of SAF, noting that aircraft are “indispensable” for many visitors to its facilities.

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