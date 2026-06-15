Japan, Iran to Maintain Close Contact on U.S.-Iran Peace Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, agreed Monday to maintain close communication toward the early realization of a U.S.-Iran peace deal.

During their phone talks, Motegi said he welcomed a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran to end their armed conflict.

He also called for the safe passage of Japan-related ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

It was the seventh phone conversation between the two foreign ministers since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February.

Motegi reiterated Japan’s commitment to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East. His Iranian counterpart provided a detailed explanation of the memorandum of understanding.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]