Ex-Giants Manager Abe Spared Indictment over Daughter Assault

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Monday decided to suspend indictment against Shinnosuke Abe, former manager of the Yomiuri Giants, a Japanese professional baseball team, who had been referred to prosecutors by police on suspicion of assaulting his eldest daughter.

"We took into account the nature of the alleged assault, the circumstances surrounding the case and other relevant evidence," the office said.

"All the blame lies with me," Abe, 47, said in a statement released through his attorney. "I feel nothing but regret."

On May 25, Abe was arrested on suspicion of grabbing his 18-year-old daughter by the collar and pushing her down at his home in the Japanese capital's Shibuya Ward. He was arrested at the scene and released before dawn on May 26.

Abe announced his resignation as manager of the Giants, a Nippon Professional Baseball Organization (NPB) team, at a press conference in Tokyo the same day. The Metropolitan Police Department sent papers on him to prosecutors on Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]