Researchers Identify 25 New Biomarkers for Cyanide Poisoning

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Researchers in Japan have identified 25 new biomarkers for cyanide poisoning, a finding that could sharpen criminal investigations and improve forensic determinations of cause of death.

The study, conducted by a team of researchers at institutions including Kindai University in Osaka Prefecture and the Aichi prefectural police department, was published in May in an international toxicology journal.

Cyanide is an acutely toxic substance that has been used in murders and terrorist attacks. Detecting it requires sophisticated analysis, and blood concentrations decline over time, prompting researchers to develop alternative methods based on cyanide-related metabolites.

The team, led by Kindai professor Kei Zaitsu, analyzed metabolic changes in mice after cyanide exposure by comprehensively measuring a broad range of metabolites. The researchers identified 25 compounds that distinguished exposed and nonexposed subjects with high precision.

They plan to validate the biomarkers further using human autopsy samples and other specimens.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]