G7 Summit Opens in France; Leaders to Discuss Hormuz Reopening

Newsfrom Japan

Evian, France, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major industrialized countries started a three-day summit in France on Monday night, with their talks seen focusing on cooperation to secure safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union began their talks at the eastern resort of Evian, just after the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end their fighting.

Summit participants are expected to discuss how to work together to ensure safe navigation in the strait, a key oil shipping chokepoint, which is expected to be reopened based on the U.S.-Iran deal, as they try to combat global inflation.

At a working dinner held Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who made a G7 summit debut this time, U.S. President Donald Trump and other participants exchanged opinions on major international issues such as developments surrounding Iran.

Trump apparently explained his country's negotiations with Iran, while European leaders are believed to have shown their readiness to cooperate by dispatching naval vessels for mine removal and other activities in the strait.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]