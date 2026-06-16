Japan Govt OKs Basic Plan to Raise LGBT Awareness

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday adopted a basic plan under a law aimed at promoting understanding of LGBT people and other sexual minorities.

The plan, approved at a cabinet meeting, calls for awareness-raising training programs and improved consultation systems, stating that unjust discrimination must not be tolerated.

The formulation of the basic plan is the first of its kind. The plan will serve as the guidelines for related efforts by the central and local governments, schools and businesses.

The plan notes growing recognition of sexual minorities while pointing out that some people struggle to live with their sexual orientation and experience confusion and anxiety.

It calls for promoting academic research, disseminating related knowledge and developing consultation systems as measures to promote understanding of sexual minorities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]